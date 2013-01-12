EN
Halal-friendly travel. What is it?

Beaches and pools for
women and family
Our resorts, hotels and villas have separate swimming pools, spa and leisure facilities for women and families. Our resorts have mixed beach areas for families with modest swimming dress code. Some resorts also feature women-only private beach areas
Halal food and
non-alcoholic drinks
Cafés and restaurants in our resorts and hotels serve halal food and non-alcoholic drinks. In private villas guests can order halal grocery packs in advance
Family friendly
entertainment
Our resorts provide a wonderful atmosphere for a family to enjoy their holiday together in a suitable environment, while catering for children by their special clubs and games rooms. All our entertainment programmes, which are within the norms of Islam, are enjoyable and family-friendly. There are also daily tours to explore the city
Plus award-winning website features:
Precise Total
Family Pricing
Precise total prices are calculated for whole family, taking into account number of adults and exact ages of children
Room Suitability
Guarantee
Suitability of each room for whole family is determined automatically, taking into account no. of adults and exact ages of children. Only suitable rooms are offered to be booked online
Prices include
taxes & fees

Other websites hide extra charges from you. Our prices include all taxes and fees, and are for the total number of adults and children, not just base occupancy. Be assured the hotel will not ask you for surprise payments upon arrival.

